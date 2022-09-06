Cuddalore, September 6: After school authorities in a government school near Chidambaram found a body of a baby boy near the toilet on Thursday, police on Friday night found that baby was delivered by a Class 11 student of the school.

The police took the 16-year-old girl to a hospital and have initiated a probe to find out the person who impregnated her, reported New Indian Express.

On Thursday evening, the school authorities had found the baby's body near the toilet and informed the Bhuvanagiri police.

“We identified the girl on Friday and she admitted it during inquiry,” said a police source privy to the probe.

The girl confessed she felt delivery pain while attending a class and came to the toilet. There, she gave birth. Though the girl said that the baby was a stillbirth, police suspect the baby might have died because she was unassisted during the delivery. The girl then allegedly cut the umbilical cord herself using a pen and came back to the classroom as per her initial statement.

She further told the police that no one in her family knew she was pregnant.

The police on Saturday detained some suspects including her relatives and villagers, and are interrogating them. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

