Kallakurichi, May 17: A shocking incident has come to light from Kallakurichi where a 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his classmate on Saturday. The accused was detained on Sunday and was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday and later sent to an observation home, reported TOI.

As per the report, both the boys were students of Class 12 and were friends. The accused told police that the deceased used to touch him inappropriately, besides verbally abusing his family. “The victim used to bully and body shame the accused which led to the crime,” said SI Sivachandran. Reportedly, the accused had even recently complained to the school management about the bullying. However, he decided to murder his friend when he continued to harass him. Haryana Shocker: 18-Year-Old Student Stabbed to Death by Classmate in Jaisinghpura; Arrested.

On Saturday, the accused took the deceased out on a ride on his two-wheeler. Both bought food and while his friend was eating, the accused took out a sickle he had hidden and attacked his friend on his neck from behind killing him on the spot.

