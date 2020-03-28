Tamil Nadu Shocker: COVID-19 Suspect Kept in Home Quarantine Runs Out of House Naked, Bites Woman to Death

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Theni, March 28: A 34-year-old man in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district ran naked out of his house and bit a 90-year-old woman to death. The man was in home quarantine due to fear of coronavirus as he returned from Sri Lanka a week ago. The incident took place on Friday night. Tamil Nadu police claimed that he was mentally disturbed. Has Community Transmission of Coronavirus Begun? Tamil Nadu's Second Patient With No Travel History to COVID-19-Hit Country Raises Concerns.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the woman named Natchiammal was sleeping outside her home, when the man bit his throat. The locals gathered at the spot after hearing her cries. They over-powered the man and later handed him over to police. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

The woman was admitted to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The 34-year-old man is a textile trader. The case has been registered against the accused. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

In Tamil Nadu, 40 people have been tested positive for COVID-19. One person lost his life due to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, in India, the number of novel coronavirus cases crossed 900 on Saturday. The country also reported 21 deaths.