Coimbatore, November 4: A 50-year-old woman in Coimbatore's Brindhavan Nagar in Tamil Nadu had gold jewels weighing 7.5 sovereigns stolen from her home on Wednesday night, November 1, after a 28-year-old man approached her with a marriage proposal. Later, the man and his accomplice were taken into custody on Thursday night.

The two people who were taken into custody were identified by the Peelamedu police as V Manojkumar, 28, of Mullai Nagar in Palani in the Dindigul district, and his companion R Gowtham, 30, of Palani's Appar Street. Tamil Nadu: Glued to TV Serial, Women Robbed of Rs 19 Lakh Gold Jewellery in Kancheepuram.

The woman, who had divorced her first husband, had registered herself for a second marriage on a matrimonial website, according to a police officer. She was a sales tax department employee who had taken voluntary retirement a few years back and was residing in Brindhavan Nagar.

A few days ago, she got a call from Manoj Kumar, who said he wanted to marry her. The officer added that the victim invited him to her home in Coimbatore city after he expressed his desire to meet her in person.

The accused Manoj Kumar paid the woman a visit to her home on Wednesday night, with his companion Gowtham waiting outside her flat. He conversed with the woman for a long time. Manoj Kumar smashed into a bureau and decamped with the gold jewels while she walked to the balcony to gather clothes." Mumbai: Two Steal Elderly Woman's Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Lakh in Vakola on Pretext of Giving Donations to Senior Citizens; Booked.

Following the woman's complaint, the Peelamedu investigative wing police opened a case, apprehended the two, and placed them under judicial detention for further developments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2023 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).