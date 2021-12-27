Virudhinagar, December 27: In a shocking incident, two men allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on December 23. The girl is a class VI student of a government school. A company was lodged by the girl’s mother against the accused. Both the accused were arrested by the police on Saturday. Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Raped And Impregnated By Stepfather In Amritsar District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl was sexually assaulted during the lunch break at the school when she went to dispose of the garbage. She was reportedly forcibly taken to a secluded place by the two men aged 47 and 40 years, respectively. They then sexually assaulted the minor girl.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother the next day, i.e. December 24 s the accused had threatened the girl not to tell anybody about the incident. The mother of the girl approached the police and lodged a complaint against both the men. The police swung into the action and arrested both the accused. Andhra Pradesh Horror: Minor Girl Raped And Impregnated by Maternal Uncle In Nellore.

On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case against the two men under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012. The accused fled from the spot after committing the crime. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

