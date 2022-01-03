Trichy, January 3: Trichy city police have arrested a 27-year-old woman on Saturday for allegedly murdering her 46-year-old mother-in-law and trying to pass it off as an accidental death due to a fire accident at her house in Viswas Nagar. Delhi Shocker: 24-Year-Old Beaten, Stabbed to Death by Three Men Over Relationship With Married Woman

According to a report in The Times of India, on December 30, one S Shakinsha (74) lodged a police complaint stating that her daughter I Naveen (46) succumbed to burn injuries she sustained in a fire accident at home in the afternoon. Shakinsha further stated that there were injuries on her deceased daughter’s head.

Naveen's daughter-in-law Reshma and her two-year-old son were also in the house at that time. Acting on the complaint, police filed a case of suspicious death. They recovered the body and sent it to Mahatma Gandhi memorial government hospital for postmortem.

The police, meanwhile, interrogated Reshma about the injury on the victim’s head. The interrogation brought to light that Reshma stabbed Naveen with a screwdriver on her head and set her body on fire by pouring kerosene to show it as a fire accident.

It turns out that Naveen slipped on the kitchen floor and she sought Reshma's help to get up. Reshma in turn told the police that Naveen scolded her for not rushing to her help. As the reprimand infuriated her, Reshma took a screwdriver and stabbed her on her head at multiple places leaving her dead, the police said. Haryana Shocker: 26-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By Neighbours After Altercation Over Cleaning Of Drain In Faridabad

The case was changed to murder. Reshma was formally arrested and presented in a court which sent her to judicial custody.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2022 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).