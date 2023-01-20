Chennai, January 20: In an unfortunate incident, a 19-year-old died by suicide in front of his parents in Kundrathur. He was driven to despair by his parents constantly fighting every day which shamed him in front of his neighbours, reported TOI. During one such fight on Thursday morning, he stabbed himself to death.

The youth has been identified as Balakrishnan of Manikandan Nagar in Kundrathur. He was a second-year B Com student of a private college. His father Prabakaran is a daily wage worker. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Shoots Mother Dead in Tikamgarh, Says She Did Not Love Him.

Police said Prabakaran, who is addicted to liquor, would not go to work properly and would often quarrel with his wife. This affected the teenager, as the father and mother used to fight almost every day, that too in front of their neighbours. He was thus ashamed to face them. Noida Shocker: Woman Jumps to Death From Fifth Floor of High-Rise Residential Building, Investigation Underway.

The same routine happened on Thursday morning when Prabhakaran, who did not go to work, started to quarrel with his wife in front of the house and the neighbours gathered to watch the couple fight. Their son repeatedly tried to stop them fighting, but they did not pay heed to him, police said. During the quarrel, Prabhakaran picked up the kitchen knife and threatened to end his life.

Angry and dejected by the constant fighting, Balakrishnan grabbed the knife from his father. Telling his parents that he was not able to tolerate the humiliation anymore, he stabbed himself on the chest with it. Police said Balakrishnan fell unconscious in a pool of blood and was rushed to the Chromepet GH in an ambulance. But the doctors there declared him brought dead. The Kundrathur police visited the spot and registered a case. Further inquiry into the incident is on.

