Coimbatore, December 26: A 36-year-old woman allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her paramour on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district. The deceased was identified as 36-year-old A Raja. The police arrested both the accused – R Reena and 39-year-old A Sathish – on Saturday. Raja was allegedly strangulated to death. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Help of Paramour In Basti District; Probe Launched.

As per a report by The Times of India, Reena had married Raja 12 years ago. The couple used to have fights over Raja’s habit of consuming alcohol. On December 22, the couple had a fight. After the fight, Reena told the victim’s relative that he died due to an overdose of alcohol. However, the police found injury marks on Raja’s neck.

The body was sent for postmortem to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital. In the postmortem report, it was revealed that Raja died due to strangulation. During interrogation, Reena confessed to the crime. The woman was having an affair with Sathish, and Raja came to know about it. Mysuru Shocker: On Direction of Lover, Woman Kills Husband by Mutilating His Testicles; Both Arrested.

“She admitted that she murdered her husband with the help of her relative Sathish, with whom she was having an affair. Raja, who came to know about the affair two years ago, had warned the duo. However, they continued their relationship,” reported the media house quoting a police officer as saying. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

