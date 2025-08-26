New Delhi, August 26: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that the purpose of the RSS's establishment was for Bharat, and its true significance lay in making India a 'vishwaguru' (global leader) while addressing an event marking 100 years of the organisation. Addressing the gathering in the national capital, Bhagwat stressed that the RSS's journey reflected its devotion to the nation.

"The RSS is completing 100 years of its journey... The essence of RSS lies in the last line of our prayer, which we recite every day, 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. It is our country and we need to praise it and work towards making it number one in the world... The world has come close, and that is why we have to think globally... Swami Vivekananda once said, 'Every nation has a mission to fulfil'... India also has its contribution. If any country is to become a leader, it should not do so for its own sake, but rather its leadership should bring a necessary new momentum to the world order... The purpose of the RSS's establishment is for Bharat, its functioning is for Bharat, and its significance lies in India becoming a 'vishwaguru'. The time for India's contribution to the world has come," the RSS chief said. ‘Hindu Rashtra Has Nothing to Do With Power, It Means Justice for All’, Says Mohan Bhagwat at RSS Centenary (Watch Video).

The RSS chief also emphasised India's history of independence movements, noting that after the 1857 revolt, some individuals used politics as a means to achieve independence, which led to the formation of the Indian National Congress. "There was another wave of revolutionaries. Many examples came out of that wave that still inspire us... The purpose of that revolution ended after independence. Savarkar ji was a luminous gem of that wave... That wave does not exist anymore and it is not needed also, but that wave was an inspiration to live and die for the country... After the revolt of 1857, some people made politics the weapon to achieve independence, and this new wave was named the Indian National Congress. Many political parties came out of it... They achieved their aim of independence... Had that movement, that wave enlightened the way it should have, even after independence, the picture today would have been starkly different..."

Bhagwat further said the thought of forming such an organisation predated the year of its establishment. He stated, "... We are celebrating 100 years this year, but the idea of an organisation like this sprouted in Doctor Sahab's mind many years before 1925. That idea took shape and after 'Vijayadashmi' of 1925, Doctor Sahab made the announcement. It was an organisation for the entire Hindu community... Anyone who wants to be identified as a Hindu will have to be a responsible citizen of the country. This is a responsible community because we got this identity a long time ago."

The RSS chief emphasised cultural and civilisational unity and said, "Hindavi, Bharatiya, and Sanatan are synonymous... There is content behind these words, which is not just geographical... Our DNA is the same for the last 40000 years." This year, on Vijayadashami, the RSS completes 100 years. To mark the centenary, the organisation is hosting a series of programs across the country. As part of this, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today launched the centenary events with a three-day lecture series at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The series started today and will end on August 28, featuring evening discussions each day. RSS Centenary Celebrations: Mohan Bhagwat Launches Centenary Events With 3-Day Lecture Series in Delhi.

The main objective of these events is to present a comprehensive picture of the RSS to society. At Vigyan Bhawan, Bhagwat spoke on the theme "100 Years of RSS Journey: New Horizons". He highlighted how Swayamsevaks view themselves and address misconceptions about the organisation, while also reaching out to groups that have kept a distance from the RSS. On the first day (August 26), the focus was on the 100-year journey of RSS. The second day will explore its future vision, while the third day will feature an interactive question-and-answer session with Mohan Bhagwat.

