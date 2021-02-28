Hyderabad, February 28: Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter has come forward to help the family of a man who recently committed suicide due to harassment by Chinese loan app. Kavitha, who is a member of the Telangana Legislative Council, on Sunday called on the family members of G.Chandramohan, a victim of loan app scam.

Assuring that she will stand with them, Kavitha announced that the victim's wife Saritha will be provided a job. She will also support the education of their three daughters.

Chandramohan, an employee in a godown and a resident of Petbasheerabad, had committed suicide on January 2 due to alleged harassment by representatives of instant loan apps. Cockfight! Rooster That Accidentally Killed Its Owner To Be Produced in Court by Telangana Police.

The 36-year-old had taken a loan of Rs 60,000 from instant apps. Unable to bear their harassment he hanged himself. Earlier this month, Kavitha had responded to newspaper reports on suicide case of Chandramohan.

The former MP from Nizamabad was quick to reach out to the family of the victim and offered her unconditional support. The former MP also took to Twitter to share the grief of Saritha and her daughters.

A month later, she met Saritha and expressed her condolences on the untimely death of Chandramohan. Later, she shared the news of supporting the education of all their daughters until they graduate and a job to the victim's wife at a prestigious institution.

Kavitha also assured Saritha that she can always reach out to her in case of any distress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2021 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).