Hyderabad, January 29: The American Society of Civil Engineers' - Environmental and Water Resources Institute (ASCE—EWRI) has invited Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao to deliver the keynote address at the World Environmental & Water Resources Congress to be held in Henderson, Nevada, USA, from May 21-25.

An official release from the Minister's office said in the invitation letter sent to Rama Rao, the ASCE-EWRI leadership team wrote that they would like to hear about the story of the process that led to the speedy completion of mega projects and their role in transforming Telangana's landscape. Telangana Minister KTR Faces Heat from NSUI Leaders in Nizamabad.

The American Society of Civil Engineers represents more than 1.50 lakh members of the civil engineering profession in 177 countries. Founded in 1852, ASCE is the America's oldest engineering society.

Environmental & Water Resources Institute (EWRI) is American Society of Civil Engineers' technical source for environmental and water-related issues. EWRI's vision is "Advancing water resources and environmental solutions to achieve a sustainable future."

Rama Rao participated in this prestigious annual event held in Sacramento, USA exactly six years ago on May 22 in 2017. During his keynote address then, the Minister explained about various water related initiatives taken up by the Telangana Government such as Kaleshwaram Project, Mission Bhageeratha and Mission Kakatiya. He unveiled the audacious and ambitious goals set by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to complete these humongous water projects, it said.

During the recent field visit to Kaleshwaram project, the EWRI delegation was impressed by the scale of the project, the amazing speed at which these facilities have been constructed and the social equity and enormous benefits the project provides to Telangana.