New Delhi, November 4: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Friday rubbished the MLA poaching allegation of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), and said that the BJP won't accept even the son of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao if he wishes to join the party.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "We don't need to take these four MLAs. If we need any MLA I will talk to them, my party president will talk to them. We have a committee for such matters who hold the talks, but the fact of the matter is that we don't need to do such things. We don't need any swami... They are talking about Rs 100 crore, they are not even worth a hundred rupees." Telangana MLAs Poaching Case: High Court Asks Three Accused To Surrender Before Cyberabad Police Within 24 Hours.

The TRS is talking about four MLAs. Out of them, three have been elected on the symbol of Congress party and recently joined the TRS, he added. Telangana MLAs Poaching Case: BJP Campaign For Munugode Assembly By-Election Hit by Allegations of Attempt to Buy TRS MLAs.

Slamming the KCR government, Reddy Said, "You are doing dynasty politics, corruption rule is being followed by you. There is no democracy, you don't come to office and meet people. There is no women minister in your government. Even if KCR's son wants to join BJP we will not accept him."

