Hyderabad, Sep 25: A married woman was been allegedly gang raped by unidentified men near Zaheerabad town in Telangana's Sangareddy district, police said on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was sexually assaulted at Didgi village near Zaheerabad town on the night of September 23 but the incident came to light on Sunday.

The woman, said to be a resident of Hyderabad, was allegedly brought in an auto-rickshaw by the accused who left her there after the gang rape.

Locals found her lying unconscious on Saturday morning and alerted the police. She was later shifted to Sakhi centre in Sangareddy and subsequently sent for medical examination. Police are likely to launch an investigation after recording her statement.

The victim is said to be a resident of an area near Secunderabad. She was forcibly taken to Zaheerabad in an autorickshaw from KPHB Colony. The accused had allegedly given her some sedatives before taking her to Sangareddy district and sexually assaulting her.

The victim is said to be a mother of two children and was not living with husband due to some dispute between them. Police were tightlipped about the incident.