Karimnagar, November 6: A shocking incident has come to light from Jammikunta where an elderly woman allegedly killed her son by giving him food laced with poison. Worried over the future of her physically challenged son, a 65-year-old woman served pesticides to her son before she herself consumed them. The son died after consuming the food, while the mother is under treatment in Machanapalli of Jammikunta. Telangana Shocker: Parents Hire Contract Killers To Get Alcoholic and Unemployed Son Murdered in Khammam.

According to a report published in the Times of India, the woman, identified as Madhunamma, a native of Keshavapur of Jammikunta municipality, along with her son Kumar (27) was staying at her younger daughter’s home in Machanapalli. Madhunamma, who was suffering from a neurological disorder, was worried about the future of her son Kumar if she died and decided to end her life after killing her son. Rajasthan Shocker: Disturbed Over Wife’s Death, Man Hangs Self From Tree in Banswara.

On Friday, she gave pesticide-laced food to Kumar before consuming it herself when the other family members had gone outside. Family members shifted them to a private hospital in Jammikunta where Kumar died while undergoing treatment in the night. Mudhunamma is battling for her life. Madhunamma was taking care of her son Kumar by working as an agricultural labourer after the death of her husband Malleshan 15 years ago.

