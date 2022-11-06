Jaipur, Nov 6: Disturbed over his wife's death, a 30-year-old man died by suicide in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police said on Sunday.

The man, Subhash Dindor, hanged himself from a tree near the house of his in-laws in Bareth village, where had gone with his two children, late on Friday night, they said.

Dindor's wife died nearly one-and-a-half months back due to an illness. He was emotionally disturbed ever since and often visited his in-laws' house, said Devi Lal Meena, Station House Officer (SHO) of Anandpuri police station.

On Friday, Dindor went to his in-laws' house with his children and from there he went to Anandpuri town for some work. He returned in the evening and hanged himself from a tree near the house late at night, the SHO said.

The matter came to light on Saturday. The body was handed over to Dindor's family members after a post-mortem examination, Meena said.