Mumbai, April 1: In a bizarre incident that took place in Telangana, a man, and his elder brother allegedly jumped into a well in order to save themselves from a bee attack in Kothaguda. Police officials said that the two brothers jumped into an agricultural well located in Kothaguda mandal of Mahabubabad, however, one of them died due to drowning.

The incident took place on Friday when the two brothers identified as Konareddy Sanjeeva and his younger brother Janardhan jumped into the well, reports the Times of India. An officer said that the two brothers jumped in order to save themselves from the bee attack, however, the elder brother died as he drowned in the well. Telangana Shocker: Angry Mob Thrashes Dalit Man As Police Watch Silently, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

The incident took place at Neelampally village in Kothaguda of Mahabubabad district. R Naresh Kumar, sub-inspector said that Sanjeeva and his brother were working in their agriculture when all of a sudden, honeybees started to attack them. The duo then started running away from the field to save themselves. Uttar Pradesh: Man Killed in Bee Attack in Bijnor, Five Others Injured.

While running away from the bee attack the duo saw a well and immediately jumped into it. The officer said Janardhan managed to escape as he knew how to swim. Unfortunately, Sanjeeva drowned as he did not know how to swim.

