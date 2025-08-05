In a shocking incident near Bhiwandi Metro station in Maharashtra, an iron rod from an under-construction stretch of Metro Line 5 fell on an autorickshaw on August 5. The rod, estimated to be 4–5 feet tall, reportedly pierced the head of a passenger seated inside. Local police rushed to the spot upon receiving information and shifted the injured person to a nearby hospital for treatment. Eyewitnesses expressed concern over ongoing construction safety measures. Notably, a similar mishap occurred on July 1 in the same area, though no injuries were reported at that time. The Mumbai Metro Line 5 (Orange Line) connects Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan over a 24.9 km elevated route. Bhiwandi Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Warehouse Complex in Richland Compound, 22 Godowns Gutted; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Metro Rod Falls on Autorickshaw in Bhiwandi

