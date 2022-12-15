Mumbai, December 15: In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra's, three people were killed by a tiger in three separate incident in Chandrapur district. As per reports, the big cat mauled the three people to death in Chandrapur in the last three days. So far, 50 people have been killed by the big cats in the Chandrapur district.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the deceased have been identified as Swarupa Prashant Yeltiwar (50), Baburao Kamble (49) and Kailash Gedekar (46). Officials said that the three people were allegedly mauled to death by the big cats near the Tadoba Tiger Reserve. Chandrapur: Tiger Kills Man Grazing Cattle in Nagbhid Forest Range, Mutilated Body Recovered.

As per reports, 50-year-old Yeltiwar was plucking raw cotton from her farm in Khedi village when the tiger mauled her to death. After killing the woman, the big cat fled from the spot hearing other villagers. In the second incident, 49-year-old Baburao was allegedly killed by the tiger near Saoli while he was on his way home from his farm.

Meanwhile, the third deceased was also killed by the big cats on his farm in Nilsani Pethgaon. After killing Gedekar, the big cat dragged his body into the forest. The incident came to light when his body was found by his family on Wednesday morning. Prakash Lonkar, chief conservator of forests (CCCF), Chandrapur circle said that the big cats have killed 50 people from January to December 15. Video: Man Riding Scooter Panics, Takes U-Turn After Spotting Tiger Roaming on Road in Maharashtra's Chandrapur.

Most of the deceased include villagers. Among the 50 people killed, 44 died due to tiger attacks while six were killed by leopards. "Among the victims, 39 people were killed in Chandrapur forest division while 11 near the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) and Forest Development Corporation Maharashtra (FDCM) jungle," Lonkar added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2022 10:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).