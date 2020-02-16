Tihar Jail Clash: Scuffle Inside Delhi's Prison Number 4, Several Inmates Injured

Tihar Jail. File Image. (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 16: Several inmates were injured when a clash broke out between them inside jail number 4 of the Tihar prison here, officials said on Sunday. According to a senior jail official, the incident occurred on Saturday at around 12.30 pm.

"From 12 pm to 3 pm daily, we put inmates back into the barracks. On Saturday, one inmate was not ready to go inside and he instigated fellow inmates, following which a scuffle broke between them," the jail official said.

Delhi: 10 to 12 inmates got injured after a clash broke out between jail inmates & police personnel inside Jail No 4, Tihar Jail. Official says, "Incident took place yesterday when one inmate was not ready to go back into barrack & instigated fellow inmates as well for the same." pic.twitter.com/AbMYUq8hVL — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

"Two inmates got seriously injured and were shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. They returned to Tihar after treatment," the official said, adding that around 10 to 12 inmates got minor injuries during the clash.