Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Resumes Sales of 'Laddu Prasadam' at Kalyana Madapams Across Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati Tirumala Devasathanam resumes sale of Laddus (Photo Credits: ANI)

Hyderabad, May 27: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in Andhra Pradesh which manages the affairs of the world's richest Hindu temple, on Wednesday resumed the sales of "Tirupati laddu Prasadam". of Lord Balaji. “Laddus” will be sold at all district headquarters and TTD Kalyana mandapams across the state. According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, “laddus” will be sold online too. Coronavirus Outbreak: Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh to Remain Closed Due to COVID-19.

Devotees who will order online can collect them from their nearest TTD information centre or TTD Kalyana mandapam. The sales of parsadam were halted at Lord Balaji Temple amid nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19. The Tirupati temple has been closed for devotees since March 20 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Andhra Pradesh Government Puts Plans to Sell Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Properties on Hold.

ANI's Tweet:

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) says that laddus will be sold online too and those who order online will be able to collect them from their nearest TTD information centre or TTD kalyana mandapam. https://t.co/uPzbgygCKt — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

Recently reports also surfaced that the TTD would offer these laddus at 50% discount in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and all district headquarters in Andhra Pradesh. Each laddu weighing 175 gram, after a 50 percent discount, would be sold at Rs 25. Despite the lockdown, the devotees were donating generously through e-Hundi. According to reports, During April 2020, the e-Hundi collection stood at Rs 1.97 crore with an increase of Rs 18 lakh as compared to the same month last year.