Coronavirus Outbreak: Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh to Remain Closed Due to COVID-19

Tirupati temple (Photo Credits: Facebook/Diva Pictures)

Hyderabad, March 19: Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh will be shut down amid outbreak of coronavirus in India. However, it remains unclear how long the religious place will remain closed. The development came on the day, when the second COVID-19 positive case was reported from the state. PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation Today at 8 PM on Coronavirus Outbreak in India.

Earlier in the day, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the Sri Venkateswara temple also closed down the gates of Swamy Pushkarini in Tirumala. Several devotees take a "holy dip" at Swamy Pushkarini. The decision was taken to prevent spread of the deadly virus. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Centre Withdraws Decision to Grant Rs 4 Lakh to Compensate COVID-19 Victims.

On Thursday, Mass held on weekdays, and Sunday's in Churches in Delhi was also suspended till March 31. Father Robinson, Secretary to Archbishop of Delhi, told news agency ANI, “Mass held on weekdays, and Sundays have been suspended till March 31 in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic.”

In India, a total of 169 positive cases of coronavirus has been reported so far. Three people – one each from Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra also lost their lives. Meanwhile, more than 8,000 deaths were reported across the globe. The World Health Organisation (WHO) also declared the outbreak of coronavirus as a “pandemic”.