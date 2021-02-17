The world is constantly changing. People need to adapt to this change, whatever the industry. In the business world, competition has always been a driving force for many entrepreneurs to keep innovating and strengthening their services. Some fail, while others triumph. What makes an effective entrepreneur is many things. For one, experience is a common ground, so is perseverance and an open mind. Here are the top 10 entrepreneurs this year:

Elon Musk

Business magnate, industrial designer, and engineer Elon Musk is now standing at the peak of his career. He is the founder, CEO, CTO, and chief designer of SpaceX, an aerospace manufacturer currently based in Hawthorne, California. The advancements of SpaceX is most likely to, and to some extent is already, changing the aerospace industry.

Elon is also the CEO of Tesla Inc., a clean energy, electric vehicle manufacturing company. With these companies, Elon is an entrepreneur who redefines expectations.

Twitter: @elonmusk

Website: www.tesla.com/elon-musk

Rich Haslett

Rich Haslett is a US Navy Veteran who helped plan the 1st strikes into Afghanistan after 9/11. He is also a 15-year "Corporate America Vet" who realized that there had to be a better way than to wait until 65 and HOPE his 401K would be enough. So he decided to get financially literate and has made it his mission to help others do the same!

This is why he founded the Healthy Happy Millionaire company with a PROVEN 7-phase system for creating generational wealth through education and hands-on experience in key areas of business and finance.

Instagram: @richhaslett

Facebook: Healthy Happy Millionaire

Website: www.healthyhappymillionaire.com

Takisha Clark

Born with a passionate and tenacious spirit, Takisha Clark is a thriving entrepreneur and trailblazing CEO of Capital Postal & Mailbox Service. She is highly known for experiencing success at a young age, from opening a daycare service at 22 to owning three houses at 24. However, things started to go downhill by the time she turned 26. From being a career woman to a homeless adult, Takisha underwent a series of challenges and difficulties. But with her resilience and tenacity, Takisha was able to transcend limits and rise above. Immensely fueled to turn her life around, she bought a Liberty Tax Service franchise, where she learned the ropes behind franchising businesses and running a corporate company. Shortly after, she established her own tax enterprise, Good Faith Tax Service.

Recognizing that her heart belonged somewhere else, Takisha closed down her business to give way to another business venture, Capital Postal & Mailbox Service. Things began to take shape ever since. As a matter of fact, Takisha has been hailed as the first black woman to own a franchise in the shipping industry. With several branches across the United States, Takisha is bound to conquer and take the industry by storm.

Website: www.capitalpostalmailbox.com

Robert Cannon

Robert Cannon is the CEO of Cannon Wealth Solutions. Robert Cannon, AIFA® has more than three decades of experience working with affluent investors, businesses, and hedge funds across the United States. He is the creator of the Maverick Investment System. The system places a key focus on creating lifetime income plans for retirement. In doing so, Robert guides his clients through a very distinctive wealth management and investment process that is specifically designed for financially successful individuals, couples, and families.

Website: www.cannonwealthsolutions.com

Ashley Guzman

After being uprooted from California to Texas, Ashley Guzman decided to take her knowledge in the fashion industry to the next level. In August of 2018, her brand “Southern Gypsy Charm” was born, and in December of 2020, Ashley launched her first storefront in California. Southern Gypsy Charm features unique Western and Boho styles that are inspired by Ashley’s influences in Texas and her upbringing in California.

Finally finding her niche, Ashley provides unique, high-quality styles for women between mid-20s and mid-40s. Over the last two years, she has built a 7-figure business that continues to grow.

Instagram: @southerngypsycharm

Website: www.southgypsycharm.com

Alex Wisch

Alex Wisch is a 33-year-old entrepreneur, performance coach, competitive athlete, and advisor to some of the world's leading start-ups. He is the founder of Wisch Fit, where he helps his clients reach optimal levels of physical and mental health, unlocking the body’s and mind’s capacity to consistently achieve unimaginable goals. Alex had to discover the keys to personal transformation in his own life. He overcame early struggles with major depression and addiction that left him penniless and homeless. Alex then parlayed his first earnings from real estate into a series of extremely lucrative angel investments in revolutionary companies.

Instagram: @wisch.fit

LinkedIn: Alex Wisch

Website: www.wischfit.com

Tyler M. Anderson, Sr.

Tyler M. Anderson Sr., a native Floridian, is no stranger to the bootstrap theory. After dropping out of high school because of an inability to pass mathematics, he later moved on and matriculated at some of the finest educational institutions in the country. His latest success is earning his Doctorate of Divinity. He founded and built The Anderson Way into the most prominent and powerful church finance and development firm on the planet. To date, the firm has handled more than 40 million in financial transactions.

LinkedIn: “The Kingdom Financier” Tyler M Anderson Sr.

Website: www.theandersonway.com

Rey Rey Rodriguez

Rey Paul Rodriguez, better known as Rey Rey Rodriguez is an entrepreneur, photographer, multimedia content creator, photojournalist, influencer, and marketing expert. The Puerto Rican born, South Florida based visual artist has made a name for himself with his mix of celebrity, avant-garde, combat sports, and dark photography.

He is the founder and CEO of the brand, The Mind of Rey Rey®, a multimedia, creative, and digital marketing company providing services in web design, maintenance, SEO, e-commerce, social media marketing, digital advertising, photography, video, sound, and graphic design. You can visit Rey Rey at his website and follow him on all social media.

Instagram: @themindofreyrey

Facebook: @themindofreyrey

Twitter: @themindofreyrey

Website: www.themindofreyrey.com

Bret Caretsky

Bret is the co-founder and CEO at Unicorn®. Unicorn® is a corporate licensing and lifestyle brand operating as a beverage and strategic brand licensing program. Unicorn® champions self-betterment through promotion and engagement by attracting new "news" and social media buzz. Their licensor strategy includes various brand collaborations, particularly in pour and serve, dispensing, CPG, and fashion.

Bret is a natural performer and leader with a vision for business opportunity and development; his primary focus is on building a multi-product brand platform. Bret has previous ventures as the co-founder of Montauk Juice and The End. In 2017, Bret settled an intellectual property infringement vs. Starbucks Corporation, registering Unicorn® in 2018 with the USPTO.

Bret is planning a potential release of his book in 2021-2022, “The Unicorn Latte” as the first in a series of “Business Adventures” for everyday entrepreneurs.

Instagram: @bret_caretsky; @drinkunicorns

LinkedIn: Bret Caretsky

Website: www.drinkunicorn.com

Eyal Baumel

Eyal is the CEO of Yoola, an innovative entertainment company and a YouTube multi-channel network that works with creators and influencers to develop, distribute, promote, and monetize content, brands, and products.

The Yoola network generates over 12 billion monthly views, has more than 1.5 billion subscribers, and manages 300 YouTube creators and channels with more than 1 million subscribers each.

Eyal is also the manager of Like Nastya—the most popular YouTuber in the world with more than 200M subscribers and over 120 billion lifetime views.

Instagram: @baumel

Website: www.yoola.com/en