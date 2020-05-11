Train E-Tickets Mandatory to Enter Railway Stations, Only Asymptomatic Passengers Allowed to Travel: MHA Guidelines

File image of passengers waiting for trains (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 11: As the Ministry of Railways is going to resume passenger train services from May 12, the Centre on Monday issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for movement of people by trains. According to the SOP issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, passengers with confirmed e-tickets will be allowed to enter the railway station. All passengers will need to reach the railway station 90 minutes before departure, according to Railway Protection Force (RPF) Director-General. Entry to railway station will be stopped 15 minutes before a train's departure. How to Book Online Tickets or E-Tickets on irctc.co.in For 15 Passenger Trains That Will Be Run by Indian Railways From May 12.

"All train passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to enter/board the train," read the SOP issued by the MHA. "All passengers shall be provided with hand sanitiser at entry and exit points at station and in coaches. All passengers shall be wearing face covers/masks at entry and during travel," said the guidelines. On arrival, all passengers will have to adhere by guidelines issued by the destination state or union territory. 'Shramik' Special Trains to Halt at Three Stations in Destination States, Carry More Passengers.

MHA Issues SOP For Movement of People by Trains And Rules For Entry to Platform:

Passengers can travel to railway stations in vehicles by showing confirmed e-tickets of the train. Movement of trains shall be permitted by the Ministry of railways, in a graded manner, in consultation with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Home Affairs, according to the standard operating procedure framed by the MHA. The Ministry of Railways had on Sunday announced to run 15 pairs of passenger trains with AC coaches and limited stops from May 12.

"All passenger trains will be run only with AC coaches and limited stops. The fare will be equivalent to the ticket fare that is charged for the Rajdhani trains," said the railway ministry. These trains — meant for 15 destinations across the country — will run from New Delhi railway station. The online booking of tickets will start at 4 pm on May 11. Ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed.