Indore, March 9: A third-year college student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of his college in Dwarkapuri, Indore, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday and from his social media status, police say they suspect that his mental state was not sound.

Anand Yadav, Additional DCP Zone 4, said, "This is an incident of the Dwarkapuri police station area where a boy named Mayur Rajput, who was a BSc third-year student, jumped from the third floor of the college and committed suicide from there. Right now, we are investigating the reason. So far, it has been found that he had posted something on his social media status in which he had written that neither could I become a good student nor a good son. He has done something like this in his mental state." ‘Neither Could I Become a Good Student nor a Good Son’: BSc Student Dies by Suicide at Indore College, Posts Emotional Final Message on Social Media.

Student Jumps to Death From Third Floor of College in Indore

#WATCH | Indore | Anand Yadav, Additional DCP Zone 4, said, "This is an incident of Dwarkapuri police station area where a boy named Mayur Rajput, who was a BSc third-year student jumped from the third floor of the college and committed suicide from there. Right now, we are… pic.twitter.com/uKYek0Hv8F — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2025

The police is currently investigating the case. "We are investigating the rest. In the investigation, all these things will be discussed with the family members, and once all the talks are done, everything will be clear. He is a third-year student, so his age will be between 19-20 years," he further said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.