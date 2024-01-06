New Delhi, January 6: Ride-hailing major Uber is now testing its flexible pricing service in several tier 2 and 3 cities in India to expand its user base, allowing commuters to bid a particular fare for their ride. Caller Uber Flex, the flexible pricing service was tested for the first time in India in October last year.

According to TechCrunch, the service has now been expanded to cities like Aurangabad, Ajmer, Bareilly, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Gwalior, Indore, Jodhpur and Surat, among other cities. “We are piloting this feature in some of the tier 2 and 3 markets in India currently,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement. Uber Registers 11% Growth in Revenue at USD 9.3 Billion With Net Income USD 221 Million in Q3 2023

Uber Flex is also being tested in Lebanon, Kenya and Latin America. Unlike Uber’s standard pricing model, Flex allows riders to bid a fare of their choice from nine pricing points, with a default price selected. Riders can select a fare that will be shared with nearby drivers, who can then accept or reject the ride based on the offered fare. Uber Launches ‘Uber Pro’ Rewards Programme Designed for Drivers in 12 Cities

Drivers similarly have the option to quote their rates to the user. They can pick whichever driver’s offer catches their eyes and then, the ride is confirmed. Another ride-hailing app inDrive currently allows riders to manually input a specific fare. Last February, inDrive raised $150 million, saying it would use the funds to acquire and retain customers and support its continued growth.

