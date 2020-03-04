Uber Driver Dozes Off on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, Woman Passenger Drives All the Way Down to Mumbai

Uber Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, March 4: In a shocking incident, a woman had to drive an Uber cab all the way to Mumbai after she noticed that the driver was dozing off on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and almost got involved in two accidents. According to a Times of India report, the cab aggregator has still not contacted the woman after she had filed a complaint. The woman had booked an Uber outstation to travel to Pune and back to Mumbai. The incident took place when she was on her way back to the financial capital after visiting her parents.

The woman narrated that one the day of the incident, she first noticed that the driver was dozing off and hence asked him to drive carefully. However, after some time while she was talking to he father on the phone, she noticed that the car swerved on two occasions- once almost hitting a car and a road divider. Gurugram Uber Cab Driver Masturbates In front of DU Student, Released on Bail. Gurugram Uber Cab Driver Masturbates In front of DU Student, Released on Bail.

Check the woman's tweet:

thanking god I’m alive right now and I wasn’t asleep when this happened & that I know how to drive.@Uber @Uber_Support @Uber_India I am seething with anger right now. how dare they drive if they’re not well rested? how dare they put anyone else’s life at risk? part 1 #uber pic.twitter.com/lUUFXpHCQS — tejaswinniethepooh (@teja_main_hoon_) February 21, 2020

The woman then convinced the driver that she would take the wheels to which the driver agreed. The woman instead of creating a scene then, asked the driver to sleep, but he kept talking on the phone where he was appreciating the driving skills of the lady. After getting down from the car, the woman gave a piece of her mind to the driver, but the latter retorted saying that he returned late in the night from Mumbai to Pune and didn't get time to sleep. The woman then complained to the Uber team on Twitter and is still pursuing the matter and wants the cab aggregator to take responsibility for the harrowing experience she had.