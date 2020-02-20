Gurugram Uber Cab Driver Masturbates In front of DU Student, Released on Bail

Uber Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, February 20: In a shocking incident, a first-year Delhi University student had a harrowing experience while she was travelling alone in an Uber car. According to a Times of India report, the driver constantly harassed her by looking at her and then masturbating in front of her during the ride. The driver was arrested by later released on bail.

The woman in her complaint mentioned that the driver was continuously staring at her from the rear-view mirror and after covering some distance, he started masturbating while driving. Fearing her safety, the woman didn't raise her voice or protest against what was happening. On reaching the metro station, she jumped off from the Uber cab and went inside. Man Who Masturbated on Woman at Huda City Center Metro Station Arrested by Gurugram Police.

The student then took an auto to return home and she narrated her ordeal to her father. Both of them then went to the police station and filed a complaint. Details about the driver were obtained from the Uber app. The driver was arrested and produced before the Court from where he was released on bail.

The safety of women has always been a big question when it comes to taking the app-based cab services. Several incidents have been reported from across the country, where women have been sexually assaulted during their ride.