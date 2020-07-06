Mumbai, July 6: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday that it is not correct to slash salaries of workers or sack them when the state government has permitted the resumption of industrial activities in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Thackeray said migrant workers, who had returned to their home states due to the nationwide lockdown, had started coming back to Maharashtra.

Speaking on the issue, CM Thackery said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "Today, we have jobs available, but there are no workers. Though this is the factual position, I noticed a strange scenario yesterday. Several industries have started slashing salaries of workers or are sacking them." Maharashtra Govt Revokes Mumbai Police Commissioner's Order on Transfers of DCPs After Sharad Pawar's Intervention.

Adding more, he said, "The sons of the soil or the migrant workers, who had not returned to their states and were reporting at workplaces, are being sacked. This is not right." The state CM was of the opinion that the issue needs to be discussed with industrialists.

Apart from this, Uddhav Thackeray launched the state government's MahaJobs portal — an online platform aiming to make job opportunities available to the 'sons of the soil' or domiciled people. The CM said that it will be run by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

Though the MahaJobs portal, job seekers can apply in 17 sectors, including engineering, logistics, textiles and pharmaceuticals. CM Thackeray directed the authorities to take regular stock of how useful the portal turns out.

