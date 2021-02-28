Dr. Batash is all set to change the dynamics of the real estate industry with his newer ideas and techniques on non-surgical weight loss procedures.

Dr. Batash is a 59-year-old MD who is one of the world's leading experts on procedures for non-surgical weight loss. For more than 30 years, Dr. Batash has been practicing medicine in New York City and has been featured by NBC News, ABC News, USA Today and many more including interest in being featured in FORBES as a medical expert. At Columbia University, Dr. Batash completed his undergraduate education and earned his medical degree from the NYU School of Medicine. He is currently associated with NYU Langone Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, and New York-Presbyterian Hospital as a board-certified gastroenterologist. He has collaborated extensively with physicians who have pioneered the approaches he practices and has numerous patient success stories in the US, Europe, and South America. The treatment of Dr. Batash has been welcomed by every patient and all his patients have positive feedback on his procedures for non-surgical weight loss.

He is the founder of "The Batash Endoscopic Weight Loss Center", where he provides options for long-term weight loss for those with a BMI of 25 or greater. He says "We deliver personalized non-surgical alternatives to dieting, exercise, and medicine as a boutique medical practice with over 30 years of experience, which are scientifically proven to help you lose weight and hold it off for good." With offices conveniently located in Manhattan and Queens and a variety of payment options to choose from and most importantly being fully COVID Compliant the Batash Endoscopic Weight Loss non-surgical procedures can be a great choice for patients at or near their target body weight who do not need substantial reshaping in an area, to eliminate isolated pockets of diet and exercise-resistant fat without surgery. However, it is necessary to have reasonable standards as to what outcomes non-surgical treatment will produce.

The two famous types of weight loss procedures are Suture Sculpt endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty and Orbera intragastric balloon installation. Suture Sculpt endoscopic is a non-surgical way of reducing the size of the stomach and, on the other hand, Orbera intragastric balloon installation is an endoscopic procedure that reduces the amount of space available in the stomach. Both methods place a considerable limit on the quantity of food that can be consumed at any given moment. Make sure to visit his website http://www.batashmedical.com to learn more about Dr. Batash.