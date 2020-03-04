Unnao Rape Case: Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar Convicted for Custodial Death of Victim's Father by Delhi's Tis Hazari Court

Kuldeep Singh Sengar (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 4: A Delhi court on Wednesday convicts expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar in a case pertaining to alleged custodial death of the father of the girl who he raped in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district three years ago.

Charges were framed against 10 people, including Sengar, in the custodial death case. The court had fixed March 4 for the verdict. The rape victim's father had died in custody in Unnao on April 9, 2018. The family accused Sengar of killing her. Rape Accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Brother, Booked in Victim's Accident Case, Dies in Delhi.

Sengar was also convicted in raping the girl. The case was investigated by the CBI on direction of the Supreme Court. The matter was heard in the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi.

Convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar, 53, was sentenced to life imprisonment on December 20, 2019 by a Delhi court in the gang-rape case.