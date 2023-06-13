Mumbai, June 13: Khan Mubarak, a 43-year-old incarcerated criminal who was classified as a Chhota Rajan associate, passed away at a hospital in the Hardoi region of Uttar Pradesh, purportedly from dehydration. In accordance with the UP Gangsters Act, Khan was incarcerated at the time and had a total of 44 charges of terrible crimes, including murder, extortion, and robbery, against him.

Khan was a sharpshooter for Chhota Rajan and was rumoured to be tight with Abu Salem. Khan holds a master's degree in English literature from Allahabad University. In the infamous He was also associated with the Mumbai gunfight at Kala Ghoda in 2006. UP Gangster-Turned-Politician Mukhtar Ansari Acquitted in 2009 Attempt to Murder Case by Ghazipur Court.

Khan Mubarak first gained notoriety when a video of him terrorising his adversary Baiju Khan by using him as a target while practising rifle shooting went popular on social media in 2015. Senior STF personnel claimed that because the gangster's name used to spell fear even in Bollywood, he was a difficult target.

Zafar Supari, the older brother of Khan, is now serving a life sentence in Maharashtra and is a suspect in the Ambedkarnagar murder of BSP politician Jugran Mehndi. Khan's property worth Rs 20 crore has been confiscated by the police, and 21 of his gang members have been detained.

Khan Mubarak was sent to the hospital with severe pneumonia, where he passed away, according to Hardoi prison superintendent UP Mishra, who verified this to TOI. He was initially admitted to the jail hospital, but as his condition worsened, he was transferred to the district hospital. Anil Dujana Killed: Dreaded Gangster Shot Dead in Encounter With UP STF (Watch Video).

Khan Mubarak was sent from Maharajganj prison to Hardoi prison on June 2, 2022. He had pneumonia for the previous two days, and as a result, the physicians even advised an MRI at the KGMU trauma department on June 13. Khan was sent to Hardoi District Hospital, where a team led by CMO Hardoi assessed him when his condition worsened on Monday. During therapy, he became dehydrated and passed away, added Mishra.

