Lucknow, September 16: In a tragic incident, a man was killed in a road accident near Nodia's sector 98. Report informs that a 27-year-old man, identified as Alok Dubey, was riding his motorcycle when a speeding car allegedly hit it on Tuesday at the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway . Dubey sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment. A case has been registered in this regard and investigation launched. Police is looking out for the accused.

According to a report, Dubey was riding his bike when it was allegedly hit by a speeding sedan. SHO Sector 39 Police Station, Rajeev Balyan told the Hindustan Times that the passersby gathered at the accident spot who also alerted the police about the same. The car driver reportedly took the victim to a hospital and fled. Dubey died during the treatment. His body was sent for an autopsy and later handed over to his family. Uttar Pradesh Accident: 2 Killed and 24 Injured as Mini Bus Overturns on Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

A case has been filed under section 279 (rash driving) and section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the car driver after Dubey's family registered a complaint in the matter. “With the help of the car’s registration number, we have traced the vehicle to Delhi. Efforts are underway to nab the suspect and seize the vehicle,” Hindustan Times quoted Balyan saying. The police is undertaking an investigation in the matter. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 5 Dead, 2 Injured After Car Crashes into Container Truck in Basti.

A similar road accident was reported from Uttar Pradesh last week. A man died while his friend sustained injuries after their motorbike was hit by a speeding vehicles on Friday, according to a report by news agency PTI. The incident took place on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway near Nawala village when the duo was on their way to Haridwar from Ghaziabad.

