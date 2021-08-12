Basti, August 12: Five people died on the spot after their car crashed into a container truck on the National Highway (NH) 28 at the intersection of the villages Katya and Puraina in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to Alok Prasad, Circle Officer (CO) Kalwari, the accident occurred on Wednesday morning as the car moving at a high speed crashed into the container truck.

Also Read | WhatsApp To Allow Chat History Transfer Between Android & iOS: Report.

"There were seven people in the car. Five died on the spot while the two, the driver and a little girl, are majorly injured. We rushed them to the hospital. The girl is safe but the driver's condition is quite serious," said CO Kalwari.

The car, heading from Lucknow towards Basti, was completely damaged in the accident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)