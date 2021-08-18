Firozabad (UP), Aug 18: Two persons, including the driver of a mini-bus, were killed and 24 others injured when the vehicle overturned after hitting a divider on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Wednesday morning.

Of the 24 injured passengers, 12 have been admitted to a hospital in Sefai in Etawah, while the rest were discharged after first aid.

Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 5 Dead, 2 Injured After Car Crashes into Container Truck in Basti.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Akhilesh Narayan, said the mini bus carrying labourers, was going to Delhi from Assam when the accident took place.

As the bus reached Naseerpur in Firozabad, the driver felt drowsy and rammed the vehicle into a divider.

The woman killed in the accident is yet to be identified.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2021 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).