Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Four people from the same family, including two children, were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Thursday, police said, adding that while it appeared that the husband and wife hanged themselves to death, their children may have been poisoned.

A case has been registered at Ratibad Police Station area in Bhopal. The police has recovered a "suicide note" from the spot and have launched an investigation into the matter. The note mentioned that the family was in debt.

Also Read | Udaipur Horror: Minor Boy Rapes 15-Year-Old Girl With Help of His Sister, Makes Video of Sexual Assault and Circulates It in School Social Media Group.

According to initial investigation, the police said that the family was under pressure of paying back loans they had taken through an online loan app. The moneylenders were allegedly blackmailing the family saying that they would make some obscene photos viral if they do not pay back the money, the police said.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Services Disrupted on Western Line Due to ‘Point Failure’ on Track at Borivali Station, Trains See Overcrowding of Commuters.

Earlier, a 30-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Delhi's Bindapur area, police said on Wednesday.

She had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance resulting in her death, the police said, adding that her father-in-law had been taken into custody in this connection.

Further, according to the police, the woman had accused her in-laws of harassing her.

The incident came to light after the police received information at Bindapur police station about a suspected case of poisoning around 3 pm on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)