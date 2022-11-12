Unnao, Nov 12: A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rape and subsequent death of a BSc II year student, a police official said on Saturday.

SHO of Kotwali police station Rajesh Pathak said the victim was all alone at home when the incident happened. When her younger sister returned home, she found her sister lying on the bed in an unconscious state. She was bleeding from her private parts, he said.

After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and took her to a district hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he added.

The post-mortem report confirms rape, and excessive bleeding owing to serious injury in private parts as the cause of the death, they said, the SHO said.

In his complaint, the student's father blamed his neighbour Rohit and a 65-year-old woman for her daughter's death. The SHO said Rohit was arrested on Saturday, adding that the role of the 65-year-old woman, who helped the accused, is being examined. The father of the deceased said his daughter was very bright in her studies and was aspiring to become an IAS. For this, he had taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh from the bank to arrange books.