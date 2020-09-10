Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh), September 10: In an incident of brutality in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, a 22-year old youth was tied to a post and beaten up before hot water was poured on him. Identified as Manish Ram, he was beaten allegedly by kin of his girlfriend in Chewata village on Wednesday morning, following which succumbed to the injuries on the way to a hospital.

According to a report, published by Hindustan Times, the incident took place when Manish Ram went to meet his 19-year-old girlfriend at her house during wee hours on Wednesday. Following this, he was tied to a post and beaten up before hot water was poured on him. Later, he died en route to the hospital. Uttar Pradesh Girl Ends Life by Shooting Herself on Independence Day 2020, Leaves Letter for PM Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Kaptanganj police arrested five persons including the girl, her two brothers and two others. Police added that the kin of both the youth was against the relationship, following which Manish was sent away to Ghaziabad by his family around a year ago.

Soon after knowing about the incident, police reached the spot and rescued Manish, but he later died. Police later arrested five persons after a case was registered under the relevant sections of IPC following a complaint by the deceased’s brother, Anil Kumar.

