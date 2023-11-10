Bengaluru, November 10: The US currency notes found by a ragpicker near a railway track here turned out to be fake, police said on Friday. Based on the preliminary findings, a case has been registered under Section 489 A (counterfeiting currency notes) of the Indian Penal Code at Hebbal police station and an investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.

"The HDFC Bank, the nodal bank appointed by the Reserve Bank of India to check the authenticity of the notes, found them to be fake. These notes were either printed or photocopied," he said. Bengaluru: Ragpicker Finds Bag Filled With USD Worth Rs 25 Crore in Garbage, Hands Them Over to Karnataka Police.

According to police, the ragpicker found 23 bundles of USD 100 with 100 notes in each of them wrapped in paper on November 3, following which he informed his employer who in turn approached a social activist. The social activist then informed Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda and handed over the notes to him, and an investigation was initiated into the matter.