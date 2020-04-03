US Embassy Employee in New Delhi Tests Positive For Coronavirus

COVID 19 Testing (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, April 3: An employee of the US Embassy tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New Delhi, the national capital of India. Reports on Friday confirmed that the Embassy staffer has contracted COVID-19, and is being treated by the relevant medical authorities. The Indian health authorities are also closely monitoring the case. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

"We are working with Indian health authorities to ensure the employee receives proper treatment," the US Embassy spokesperson was reported as saying. The positive case comes in the backdrop of nearly 300 confirmed coronavirus infections in Delhi, making it one of the worst affected regions in the country. COVID-19 Live Map Tracker in India.

Breaking: US Embassy Staffer Tests Positive

In the statement issued by the Embassy, it noted that the name and other personal details of the employee would not be shared to safeguard his privacy. "The US Department of State has no greater responsibility than the safety and security of US citizens and locally-employed staff," it added.

The Embassy, the statement further read, is complying with all measures being taken by the Narendra Modi government to prevent the transmission of coronavirus in India. "In coordination with Indian authorities, Embassy New Delhi continues to implement all appropriate measures to control the spread of COVID-19," it further said.

India has so far recorded over 2,300 cases of coronavirus in the nation, along with 56 deaths. The country has imposed a complete lockdown till April 14 to isolate the COVID-19 cases and prevent the disease from entering the third stage or the community transmission phase.