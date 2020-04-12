Uttar Pradesh: 17 Tablighi Jamaat Attendees Sent to Jail After Completion of Quarantine Period

Tablighi Jamaat members at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bahraich, April 12: Seventeen Jamaatis have been sent to jail after their quarantine period ended on Sunday. After the quarantine period ended, they were presented before the magistrate and then sent to jail.

They were found guilty of violating visa and passport norms and all of them belong to Indonesia and Thailand.

According to the government spokesman, the police had arrested 21 Jamaatis including 17 foreign nationals from the Taj and Kuraish mosques and all of them were quarantined on March 31. Rajasthan Reports 30 New Coronavirus Cases Including 9 Tablighi Jamaat Members.

Their test samples showed that they were Corona negative.

The FIRs was registered against them under relevant IPC sections including 269, 270, 271, 188, Epidemic Diseases Act (1897) 03, Passport Act (1967) Section 12(3).

All were detained after police, after getting a tip-off regarding their presence in the mosque.