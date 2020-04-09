Rajasthan Reports 30 New Coronavirus Cases Including 9 Tablighi Jamaat Members

Coronavirus cases | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Jaipur, April 9: A total of 30 more coronavirus positive cases, including nine Tablighi Jamaat members and three of their contacts, have been reported in Rajasthan on Thursday taking the total tally to 413, confirmed health officials.

Jhalawar reported seven new cases including a 9-year-old boy who has a travel history to Indore.

Jhunjhunu also had seven cases reported on Thursday out of which three are contacts of Tablighi Jamaatis while two are members of the Jamaat. Out of remaining two, one has a travel history to Qatar and Dubai. Tablighi Jamaat Event: 1,300 Tablighis from Karnataka Attended Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz Meet, Says CM BS Yeddyurappa.

Tonk reported seven new cases which are all Tablighi Jamaatis. Banswara had two cases which are contact of previously positive case. Jodhpur has one contact of previously positive case while Barmer has two such cases whose details are yet to be collected.

Jaipur now has 129 cases, which is followed by Jodhpur -32, Jhunjhunu-31, Tonk and Bhilwara has seven each, Banswara -12, Churu-11, Jaisalmer-19, Banswara-12, Bharatpur-8, Dausa-6, Dholpur-1, Dungarpur-5, Karauli-2, Pali-2, Sikar-1, Udaipur-4, Pratapgarh-2, Nagaur-1, kota-15, Jahalwar-9 and Barmer-1.

Barmer became the 24th district of the state to have reported its first case on Thursday.

17,811 samples have been tested in this state out of which 413 are positive while 849 are under process.

Six deaths have been reported in the state so far out of which two deceased were from Bhilwara, 1 each in Bikaner, Alwar, Jaipur and Kota.