Bareilly, Aug 23: A 19-year-old woman allegedly self-immolated in a village here after her marriage was called off over a dowry dispute, police said on Monday.

Tabassum doused herself with diesel and set herself afire inside a washroom at her house in Ambarpur village of the Bhojipura area on Sunday, they said.

Quoting the victim's family members, the police said she was supposed to get married to Siroj Khan of Didarpatti village but the groom's family demanded a dowry and later called off the wedding.

Upset at this, Tabassum immolated herself. She died on the way to a hospital, they said.

An FIR was registered against Siroj Khan, Tahir Khan, Sahana and Dalsher Khan, local SHO Manoj Kumar said.