Lucknow, October 25: In a tragic incident, three persons were killed and two injured when a speeding car hit them in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun on Sunday. According to a tweet by ANI, the incident took place on the Moradabad-Farrukhabad road near Kunar village in Badaun's Wazirganj area. Reports inform that few morning walkers were hit by the speeding car as it went out of control. According to Sankal Sharma, SSP, Badaun, cops have seized the car and the driver has been arrested. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. Four Killed as Speeding Car Falls Into Drain in Greater Noida.

According to ASP (Rural) Siddharth Verma, the incident took place in the morning when Yogendra (21), Sachin (19), Jugan (20), Devpal and Rahul, who aspired to join the Army, were running on the road when the car hit them. While Yogendra, Sachin and Jugan died on the spot, Devpal and Rahul have been admitted to the district hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.

Here's the tweet:

Few morning walkers were hit by a speeding car in Wazirganj area of Badaun, as it went out of control. 3 people have died in the incident. We've seized the car & arrested the driver. A case has been registered & further investigation is underway: Sankal Sharma, SSP, Badaun pic.twitter.com/AbFfDbJgFo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 25, 2020

The bodies of the victims have been been sent for post-mortem. After the young boys were hit by the car, the family members of the victims attempted to block traffic on the road. Reports inform that the police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

