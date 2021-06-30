Etawah, June 30: Six cows were found dead and 12 seriously ill in a cow shelter in the Parauli Ramaian village in Etawah district. The local residents, who visited the 'gaushala' on Monday, found that there were more than 1,000 animals in the gaushala, out of which six were found dead while 12 were ill.

The senior district officials were immediately apprised of the matter and a team of veterinary doctors was asked to inspect the gaushala and conduct post-mortem of the dead cows to ascertain the cause of their death.

Etawah Sub-Divisional Magistrate Siddharth said, "The district veterinary officer has been asked to inspect the gaushala and submit his report. The cause of death of the cows is being ascertained."

The gaushala is run by the management of Sankat Mochan Balaji temple. The people working at the cow shelter said the animals were dying due to shortage of food. Manish Yadav Patre, manager of Sankat Mochan Balaji temple, blamed the authorities for not releasing funds for the cows.

"There are more than 1,000 cows in the gaushala. We have not received funds from the block development office. We informed the authorities in February itself about shortage of funds but to avail," he said.

