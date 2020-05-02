Uttar Pradesh: 7 Migrants Who Returned From Maharashtra Test Positive For Coronavirus in Basti

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Lucknow, May 2: Seven migrants who returned to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra earlier this week have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The report comes a day after the Centre relaxed the lockdown measures to facilitate the return of labourers, students and other stranded migrants to their home states. How to Book Tickets or Register For 'Shramik' Special Trains Meant For Stranded Migrant Workers, Students, Tourists Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

The seven migrants who tested positive on Friday had returned to Uttar Pradesh earlier this week. They, along with other returnees and COVID-19 suspects, were quarantined at a designated facility in Basti -- located 260 km east of state capital Lucknow.

After they developed symptoms, their samples were tested. Immediately after the test results showed them positive, the seven migrants were admitted to a local COVID-19 hospital. Their treatment is underway.

The health department personnel are also checking whether other inmates at the Basti quarantine facility have developed symptoms related to coronavirus. A contact-tracing is also being done to ensure that the government is aware of all those whom the seven migrants had interacted with after returning to Uttar Pradesh.

Migrant workers across the nation faced severe hardship following the imposition of nationwide lockdown on March 25 to contain the transmission of coronavirus. After repeated pleas from the state governments, the Centre relaxed the lockdown rules earlier this week to facilitate the return of stranded citizens to their native places.

The Indian Railways on Friday announced the running of six special "Shramik Trains" to ferry back the stranded migrants to their home-states. Most migrant workers in the country belong to the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha.