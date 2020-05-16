Uttar Pradesh Accident: 24 Migrant Workers Killed, Several Injured After Two Trucks Collide in Auraiya District

Accident in Uttar Pradesh's Aurraiyya district (Photo Credits: ANI)

Aurraiyya, May 16: In a shocking development, twenty-four migrant workers were killed and many others were seriously injured in a collision between a truck they were travelling and a trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district, early on Saturday morning. The migrants- who became jobless due to COVID-19 crisis- were trying to return home. Madhya Pradesh Accident: 8 Migrant Labourers Dead & 50 Injured After Their Truck Collided With Bus in Cantt PS Area in Guna.

"Twenty-four people were brought dead, 22 have been admitted and 15 who were critically injured have been referred to Saifai PGI. They were going to Bihar and Jharkhand from Rajasthan," Archana Srivastava, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Auraiya, was quoted as saying by ANI. Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur Highway Accident: 6 Migrant Labourers Walking Along Highway Killed After Speeding Bus Runs Over Them.

ANI Tweet:

24 people were brought dead, 22 have been admitted & 15 who were critically injured have been referred to Saifai PGI. They were going to Bihar & Jharkhand from Rajasthan: Archana Srivastava, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Auraiya https://t.co/YKsoS6Jit6 pic.twitter.com/W9FZKYvjHl — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 16, 2020

According to news agency ANI, the migrants were travelling from Rajasthan. They were heading to their villages in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. In the pictures, a large number of police personnel can be seen helping in the rescue operation.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the unfortunate incident in Auraiya. He has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the labourers who lost their lives."

"Chief Minister has also directed that all the injured be provided medical care immediately and the Commissioner and IG Kanpur to visit the site and give the report on the cause of the accident immediately," he added.