Ballia, December 19: Four persons, including three of a family, have been seriously injured after an uncontrolled police vehicle smashed into their home in UP, police said. The incident took place in Singhanchvar village under the Garhwar police station area, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the ill-fated police vehicle was from the Phephana police station. SHO of Garhwar police station, Raj Kumar Singh said t hat on Sunday night, a police vehicle from Phephana police station rammed into a tin shed home in Singhanchvar village. The injured have been identified as Digvijay Ram (28), his wife Chanda (23) and their son, Rishabh (3). Karnataka Shocker: Accused Dies After Jumping Off Moving Police Jeep in Chamarajanagar, Three Cops Booked.

The driver of the police car was also injured. He has been identified as Umashankar (25). Police said that the injured have been admitted to a district hospital, and added that no case has been registered so far. All three policemen have been suspended, officials said. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Jeep Carrying Marriage Party Collides with Truck in Agra; Four Killed, Nine Injured.

Meanwhile, injured Digvijay told reporters that the incident took place when his family was sleeping, and a police vehicle coming from Rasra side rammed into their home. He added that the policemen were in an inebriated state, and liquor bottles were also seen in the vehicle.

Superintendent of Police RK Nayyar said that all three policemen --- one head constable and two constables (including Umashankar) have been suspended, and a probe has been ordered.

To a question that liquor bottles were found in the police vehicle, the SP said that all the facts will emerge in the probe, and added that action will be taken accordingly.