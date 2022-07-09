The Mumbai Police on Saturday took to social media to urge citizens to not violate traffic rules and compromise on 'Road Safety' The traffic police shared a post with two pictures showing "what we expect" vs "what we see". While the first picture shows two people following traffic rules while riding bike in Mumbai's monsoon season, the second picture show how people are violating traffic rules by riding triple seat and endangering lives of others as well. "Hope we’re ‘cloud and clear’, comprises on #RoadSafety won’t be tolerated!" the Mumbai Traffic Police said while sharing the post with the hashtag #MonsoonSafety.

Check tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)