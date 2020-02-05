West Bengal: TMC Worker Rathin Biswas Shot Dead in Bardhaman, Investigation Underway

Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kolkata, February 5: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot dead in West Bengal’s Bardhaman district on Tuesday by unidentified assailants. The deceased man has been identified as Rathin Biswan. TheTMC alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was behind the incident. Biswas' body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem. Trinamool Congress Leader Dilip Ram Shot Dead in West Bengal's Hooghly.

However, until now, the motive of the murder is not yet clear. Police have started investigating in the case. Cops have launched a manhunt operation to nab the culprits. More details are still awaited. West Bengal: Trinamool leader, Nirmal Kundu, shot dead in North 24 Parganas.

West Bengal: Rathin Biswas, a TMC worker shot dead by unidentified assailants in Burdwan. TMC has alleged that BJP is behind the incident. Police investigation underway. (04.02.2020) pic.twitter.com/5PzxRfDWvw — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

It is the second such killing of people who were associated with the TMC. In December last year also, a TMC leader was shot dead in Purba Bardhaman when he was returning home from a nearby party office. Insan Mallik, who was treasurer of Kalna No 1 Panchayat Samity, was shot from behind while he was riding his two-wheeler to home in Rajkhara village. He was then rushed to the Kalna hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Kolkata.