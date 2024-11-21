Ballia, November 21: Police registered a case on Thursday against unidentified miscreants for vandalising a statue of B R Ambedkar in the Gadwar area here, officials said. They said the incident happened on Wednesday night but it came to the notice of residents of Narav village in the morning. According to the officials, the statue was defaced and a finger was found broken. BR Ambedkar's Statue Vandalised in Ballia: Unidentified Miscreants Vandalise Bhimrao Ambedkar’s Statue in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Underway.

Local police station in-charge Moolchand Chaurasia told PTI that as soon as the information was received, a team reached the spot and got the statue repaired and cleaned. He said a case has been registered against unidentified people.